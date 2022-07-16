Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of GREE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 266,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

