Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as low as C$29.93 and last traded at C$30.03, with a volume of 111794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.40.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 25.31 and a quick ratio of 21.78.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

