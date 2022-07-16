Gratus Capital LLC Sells 567 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.