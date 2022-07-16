Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.