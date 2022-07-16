Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

