Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

