Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 45,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,500. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

