Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

