Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 292,598 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.