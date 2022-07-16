Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

