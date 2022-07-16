Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
GIGA stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
