Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

GIGA stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

