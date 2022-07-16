Ghost Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,053.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,001,724 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

