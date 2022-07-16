Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

