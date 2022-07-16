GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JOB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 102,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,972. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 587,689 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

