GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

GAP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

