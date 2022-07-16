GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of GameSquare Esports stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 143,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.