Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

