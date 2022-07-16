Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.