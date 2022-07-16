FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $769,437.56 and approximately $2,473.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,730,697 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
