Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,455.35

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,455.35 ($29.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($20.65). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,740 ($20.69), with a volume of 210,115 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,750 ($32.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 4,512 ($53.66) to GBX 3,253 ($38.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,413.25 ($40.60).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,825.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,441.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,530.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
