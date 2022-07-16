freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.00) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($29.80) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 16th.

freenet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.75 ($22.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.60 and a 200-day moving average of €24.11. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($32.92).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

