ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ForgeRock Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

