First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 65.6% in June

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
