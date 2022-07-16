First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,705. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
