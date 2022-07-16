First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.76. 6,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

First National Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.93%.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First National’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

