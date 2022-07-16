Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.60 million during the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

