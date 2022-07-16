FIO Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $4.74 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $4.74 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 801,781,603 coins and its circulating supply is 599,703,341 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

