Financial Survey: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 1 2 2 0 2.20 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.26%. Globus Maritime has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Atlas.

This table compares Atlas and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 28.08% 13.70% 4.68% Globus Maritime 49.07% 19.45% 15.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Globus Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.65 billion 1.59 $400.50 million $1.52 6.95 Globus Maritime $43.38 million 0.39 $14.95 million $1.50 1.08

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.