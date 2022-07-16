Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.71.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $418.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.