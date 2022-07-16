Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

