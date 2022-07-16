Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

