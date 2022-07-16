Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,108 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

