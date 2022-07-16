Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.