Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after acquiring an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

