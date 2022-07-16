Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

