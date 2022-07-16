Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Farfetch Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.08. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 792,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 33.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

