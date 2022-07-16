Factom (FCT) Price Down 6% This Week

Factom (FCT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $2.93 million and $2,978.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.
About Factom
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,375,145 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars.
