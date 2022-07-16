F.N.B. Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

FNB opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 406.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

