Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 4,905,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

