ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $66,900.44 and approximately $178.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

