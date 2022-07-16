Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $291.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,818,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,864,596. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

