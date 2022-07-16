Evercore ISI Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

WERN opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,856,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 292,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

