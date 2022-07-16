Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.