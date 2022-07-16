Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $765.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $765.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $841.50.

Equinix Trading Up 1.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $619.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

