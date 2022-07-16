Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Down 54.4% in June

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Epizyme Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPZM remained flat at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $249.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

