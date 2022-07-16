Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Enova International Stock Performance
ENVA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 14.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.