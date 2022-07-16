Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

