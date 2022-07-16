Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.40.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

