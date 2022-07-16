Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,632,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Enel has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.