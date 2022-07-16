Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPCFF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

