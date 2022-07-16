Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $837,723.57 and approximately $11,995.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,540,477 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

