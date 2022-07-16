Edgeware (EDG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609,367.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $609,367.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,954,605,537 coins and its circulating supply is 6,322,042,283 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

